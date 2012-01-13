Zdob și ZdubFormed 1994
Zdob și Zdub
1994
Zdob și Zdub Biography (Wikipedia)
Zdob și Zdub is a Moldovan band, based in Chișinău. The name is onomatopoeic for the sound of a drum beat. In English the name is sometimes rendered Zdob shi Zdub, and this is how their work is catalogued at iTunes and elsewhere. The band represented Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2005 in Kiev, Ukraine, on 21 May 2005, finishing 6th. They also represented Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf, Germany, on May 14, 2011, finishing 12th. The band is often referred to by its fans as ZSZ.
