Ducktails is a music project led by American songwriter and guitarist Matt Mondanile, started in 2006. From 2013 to 2016, it was expanded as a band.

Following a number of limited-run cassette releases, the 2009 albums Ducktails and Landscapes brought Ducktails critical recognition. The project was associated with the mid-2000s hypnagogic pop scene. six studio albums have been released since then.