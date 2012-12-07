Wyatt RiceBorn 6 January 1965
Wyatt Rice
1965-01-06
Wyatt Rice Biography (Wikipedia)
Wyatt Rice is an American guitarist and bluegrass musician. He is best known for his solo albums and his work in his brother's group the Tony Rice Unit.
Shenandoah Breakdown
Shenandoah Breakdown
