SebastienCzech metal band. Formed 2008
Sebastien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06afb7c4-d055-4de6-9936-4b9e57e2a0ef
Sebastien Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastien is a Czech power metal band from Pardubice and Brno. The band was formed by George Rain in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastien Tracks
Sort by
Beachball 2017 (Sebastien Remix)
Nalin & Kane
Beachball 2017 (Sebastien Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beachball 2017 (Sebastien Remix)
Last played on
Love in Motion (Skrillex Remix)
Sebastien
Love in Motion (Skrillex Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love in Motion (Skrillex Remix)
Last played on
Love In Motion
Sebastien
Love In Motion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love In Motion
Last played on
Sebastien Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist