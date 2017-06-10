Irving A. Aaronson (February 7, 1895 – March 10, 1963) was an American jazz pianist and big band leader.

Born in New York, Aaronson learned piano from Alfred Sendry at the David Mannes School for music. From age 11 he played accompaniment in silent movie theaters (called nickelodeons).

He co-wrote a hit song, "Boo-Hoo-Hoo", in 1921.

The band signed with the Victor label where the band name was changed to Irving Aaronson and his Commanders. Signed to the label from 1926 to 1929, the band had a notable success with "Let's Misbehave" in 1927. The band appeared in Cole Porter's Broadway musical Paris, in 1928 and broadcast on KFWB, Hollywood, California, circa 1929.

In 1935, Aaronson starred in the Irving Aaronson Orchestra radio program on NBC. The band toured movie theatres and ballrooms across the U.S. before calling it quits in the mid-1930s, at which time Aaronson went to work as a musical director for MGM studios. He remained there in that capacity and as assistant to producer Joe Pasternak until his death from a heart attack in 1963.