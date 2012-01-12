The Werewandas
The Werewandas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06ab1889-7497-4288-aa6a-48f49eb1ae4c
The Werewandas Tracks
Sort by
Dig My Grave
The Werewandas
Dig My Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dig My Grave
Last played on
My Little Sister
The Werewandas
My Little Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Little Sister
Last played on
The Werewandas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist