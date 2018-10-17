Choir of Young BelieversFormed 2006
Choir of Young Believers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyck.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06aa617f-b589-433b-82df-a19ae00d8aca
Choir of Young Believers Biography (Wikipedia)
Choir of Young Believers is the musical project of singer, writer and guitarist Jannis Noya Makrigiannis from Copenhagen, Denmark. The band, which consists of Makrigiannis along with a rotating cast of supporting players, has had multiple No 1 hits in their home country of Denmark and was named the "Best New Act" at the 2009 Danish Music Awards. COYB’s music combines folk melodies, orchestral instrumentation, and dark lyrics.
Choir of Young Believers Tracks
Hollow Talk
Choir of Young Believers
Hollow Talk
Hollow Talk
Jeg Ser Dig
Choir of Young Believers
Jeg Ser Dig
Jeg Ser Dig
Perfect Estocada
Choir of Young Believers
Perfect Estocada
Perfect Estocada
Serious Lover
Choir of Young Believers
Serious Lover
Serious Lover
Hollow Talk (Jody Wisternoff, James Grant & Lane 8 Remix)
Choir of Young Believers
Hollow Talk (Jody Wisternoff, James Grant & Lane 8 Remix)
Hollow Talk (piano solo version )
Choir of Young Believers
Hollow Talk (piano solo version )
Next Summer
Choir of Young Believers
Next Summer
Next Summer
She Walks
Choir of Young Believers
She Walks
She Walks
Why Must It always Be This Way
Choir of Young Believers
Why Must It always Be This Way
Action/Reaction
Choir of Young Believers
Action/Reaction
Action/Reaction
