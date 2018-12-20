Matchbox70s/80s UK rockabilly band. Formed 1971
Matchbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06a93515-1590-4d15-b3f9-50c8cadd9bda
Matchbox Biography (Wikipedia)
Matchbox are an English rockabilly band that formed in 1971, and is still active as of 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matchbox Tracks
Sort by
When You Ask About Love
Matchbox
When You Ask About Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Ask About Love
Last played on
Rockabilly Rebel
Matchbox
Rockabilly Rebel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockabilly Rebel
Last played on
Buzz Buzz a Diddle It
Matchbox
Buzz Buzz a Diddle It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buzz Buzz a Diddle It
Last played on
Midnite Dynamos
Matchbox
Midnite Dynamos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040vgzf.jpglink
Midnite Dynamos
Last played on
Setting the woods on fire
Matchbox
Setting the woods on fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Setting the woods on fire
Last played on
Baby I Don't Care
Matchbox
Baby I Don't Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Don't Care
Last played on
In the mood
Matchbox
In the mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the mood
Last played on
Babes in the wood
Matchbox
Babes in the wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babes in the wood
Last played on
Over The Rainbow/You Belong To Me
Matchbox
Over The Rainbow/You Belong To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockabilly Rebel - Paris Theatre 1980
Matchbox
Rockabilly Rebel - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Matchbox
Matchbox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist