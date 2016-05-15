Alan RidoutBorn 9 December 1934. Died 19 March 1996
Alan Ridout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06a53fbf-94bc-4d9e-97f3-e338b8fa43ee
Alan Ridout Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Ridout (9 December 1934 – 19 March 1996) was a British composer and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Ridout Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto no.3 The Prisoner (excerpt)
Alan Ridout
Cello Concerto no.3 The Prisoner (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cello Concerto no.3 The Prisoner (excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
Pigs
Alan Ridout
Pigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pigs
Last played on
Alan Ridout Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist