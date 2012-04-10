Anthony PowersBritish classical composer. Born 13 March 1953
Anthony Powers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/069f4935-9ccd-425b-9cf6-d34d40bf90f0
Anthony Powers Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Powers (born 13 March 1953) is a British composer of classical music. He has received a number of commissions, including the BBC and the Three Choirs Festival Society and a number of individuals, while his works have been performed both in Great Britain and abroad. He was shortlisted for a British Composer Award in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Powers Tracks
Sort by
Piano Trio
Anthony Powers
Piano Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Trio
Last played on
Back to artist