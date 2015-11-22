Trinere Veronica Farrington (born November 29, 1964 in Miami, Florida), better known as Trinere, is an American singer, songwriter and recording artist who had several major dance hits in the 1980s and early '90s and who was very influential in the freestyle music genre. Today these songs are considered classics of the freestyle genre. Trinere continues to perform live and numerous concerts throughout California, NY, FL, Brazil and many other venues. Her popularity is still going strong and has gained fans of younger generations. She is making an effort at crossing over to Jazz music in order to showcase her versatility and range.[citation needed]