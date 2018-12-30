Maddy Prior and The Carnival BandFormed 1984
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/069e4eaa-d7f9-467f-857c-eca144dd9b56
Tracks
Sort by
Caspar
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Caspar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caspar
Balthazar
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Balthazar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balthazar
Melchoir
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Melchoir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melchoir
Sans Day Carol
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Sans Day Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sans Day Carol
Last played on
Melima
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Melima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melima
Last played on
The Carnal and the Crane
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
The Carnal and the Crane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Carnal and the Crane
Last played on
I saw three ships
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
I saw three ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I saw three ships
Last played on
The Boar's Head
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
The Boar's Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boar's Head
Last played on
I Saw Three Ships (Original)
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
I Saw Three Ships (Original)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Saw Three Ships (Original)
Last played on
Bring Us In Good Ale (Big Band Mix)
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Bring Us In Good Ale (Big Band Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Us In Good Ale (Big Band Mix)
Last played on
Bring Us in Good Ale
Maddy Prior
Bring Us in Good Ale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnm8.jpglink
Bring Us in Good Ale
Last played on
The Truth
Maddie Prior & The Carnival Band
The Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Truth
Performer
Last played on
The Holly And The Ivy
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
The Holly And The Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Holly And The Ivy
Last played on
Sans Day Carol
Maddy Prior & Carnival Band
Sans Day Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sans Day Carol
Performer
Last played on
The World is Turned Upside Down
Trad & Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
The World is Turned Upside Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World is Turned Upside Down
Composer
Last played on
God Rest Ye
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
God Rest Ye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye
Last played on
Sussex Carol
The Carnival Band
Sussex Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sussex Carol
Last played on
Away in a manger
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Away in a manger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away in a manger
Last played on
Bring Us In Good Ale
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Bring Us In Good Ale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Us In Good Ale
Last played on
The Boar's Head Carol
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
The Boar's Head Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boar's Head Carol
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
Entre Le Beouf at L'Ane Gris
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Entre Le Beouf at L'Ane Gris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey to Jericho
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Journey to Jericho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey to Jericho
Last played on
My dancing day
arr. Watts English 19th Century & Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
My dancing day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My dancing day
Composer
Last played on
Wassail
Trad. English arr. Watts & Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Wassail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wassail
Composer
Last played on
Who Would True Valour See
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Who Would True Valour See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Would True Valour See
Last played on
O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing
Charles Wesley
O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing
Last played on
Ding dong merrily on high
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Ding dong merrily on high
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding dong merrily on high
Last played on
Entre le Bouef
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Entre le Bouef
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Entre le Bouef
Last played on
Back and Sides Go Bare
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Back and Sides Go Bare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back and Sides Go Bare
Last played on
Coventry Carol
Maddy Prior and The Carnival Band
Coventry Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coventry Carol
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist