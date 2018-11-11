Arthur TracyBorn 25 June 1899. Died 5 October 1997
Arthur Tracy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0699d65f-fe02-47b6-9a7b-3439025cf281
Arthur Tracy Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Tracy (25 June 1899 – 5 October 1997) was an American vocalist and actor, billed as The Street Singer. His performances in theatre, films and radio, along with his recordings, brought him international fame in the 1930s. Late evening radio listeners tuned in to hear announcer David Ross' introduction ("Round the corner and down your way comes The Street Singer") and Tracy's familiar theme song, "Marta, Rambling Rose of the Wildwood."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Tracy Tracks
Sort by
Trees
Arthur Tracy
Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trees
Last played on
Red Sails In The Sunset
Arthur Tracy
Red Sails In The Sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Sails In The Sunset
Last played on
Ramona
Arthur Tracy
Ramona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ramona
Last played on
Marta
Arthur Tracy
Marta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marta
Last played on
It's my Mother's birthday today
Arthur Tracy
It's my Mother's birthday today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's my Mother's birthday today
Last played on
My Gypsy Dream Girl
Arthur Tracy
My Gypsy Dream Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Gypsy Dream Girl
Last played on
Shake Hands With A Millionaire
Arthur Tracy
Shake Hands With A Millionaire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake Hands With A Millionaire
Last played on
Old Ship O' Mine
Arthur Tracy
Old Ship O' Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Ship O' Mine
Last played on
Marta Rambling Rose of the Wildwood
Arthur Tracy
Marta Rambling Rose of the Wildwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marta Rambling Rose of the Wildwood
Last played on
Somebody's Thinking of You Tonight
Arthur Tracy
Somebody's Thinking of You Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Hearted Clown
Arthur Tracy
Broken Hearted Clown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Hearted Clown
Last played on
Wandering
Arthur Tracy
Wandering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wandering
Last played on
Can I Forget You
Arthur Tracy
Can I Forget You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can I Forget You
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Arthur Tracy
The Way You Look Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
PENNIES FROM HEAVEN (1981): Pennies From Heaven
Burke and Johnson & Arthur Tracy
PENNIES FROM HEAVEN (1981): Pennies From Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PENNIES FROM HEAVEN (1981): Pennies From Heaven
Composer
Last played on
Pennies from heaven
Arthur Johnston
Pennies from heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies from heaven
Composer
Last played on
When The Poppies Bloom Again
Arthur Tracy
When The Poppies Bloom Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Poppies Bloom Again
Last played on
I'll Sing You A Thousand Love Songs
Arthur Tracy
I'll Sing You A Thousand Love Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Sing You A Thousand Love Songs
Last played on
The little boy that Santa Claus forgot
Arthur Tracy
The little boy that Santa Claus forgot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The little boy that Santa Claus forgot
Last played on
Pennies from Heaven
Arthur Tracy
Pennies from Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies from Heaven
Last played on
Roses Of Picardy
Arthur Tracy
Roses Of Picardy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roses Of Picardy
Last played on
Whistling Waltz
Arthur Tracy
Whistling Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whistling Waltz
Last played on
South of the border
Arthur Tracy
South of the border
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South of the border
Last played on
Arthur Tracy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist