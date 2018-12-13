Frank McGuire
Frank McGuire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0699b75a-620f-443c-905e-c1ef90aa9d89
Frank McGuire Tracks
Sort by
Abergeldie Castle, Strathspey
Dan R.MacDonald, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Abergeldie Castle, Strathspey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Abergeldie Castle, Strathspey
Composer
Last played on
The Galway Bay Hornpipe
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Galway Bay Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Galway Bay Hornpipe
Composer
Last played on
Alexander's Hornpipe; Harvest Home
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Alexander's Hornpipe; Harvest Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Alexander's Hornpipe; Harvest Home
Composer
Last played on
The Liverpool Hornpipe
James Stewart Robertson
The Liverpool Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Liverpool Hornpipe
Last played on
Jimmy Holme's Favourite
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Jimmy Holme's Favourite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Jimmy Holme's Favourite
Composer
Last played on
Lord Frog Dance and Buckingham House
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Lord Frog Dance and Buckingham House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Lord Frog Dance and Buckingham House
Composer
Last played on
The Cup of Tea
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Cup of Tea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Cup of Tea
Composer
Last played on
Variations on a Breton lullaby; Dance
MG Improvisation
Variations on a Breton lullaby; Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Variations on a Breton lullaby; Dance
Jimmy Holme's Favorite Reel (Ryan's Mamoth Collection, Boston)
Anonymous, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Jimmy Holme's Favorite Reel (Ryan's Mamoth Collection, Boston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Jimmy Holme's Favorite Reel (Ryan's Mamoth Collection, Boston)
Composer
Gusty's Frolics
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Gusty's Frolics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Gusty's Frolics
Composer
Carolan's Farewell
Turlough O'Carolan
Carolan's Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Carolan's Farewell
Lady Mary Hay's Scots Measure
Traditional Scottish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Lady Mary Hay's Scots Measure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Lady Mary Hay's Scots Measure
Composer
The Rover Reformed
John Playford
The Rover Reformed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Rover Reformed
Peter's Peerie Boat
Tomas Andersson
Peter's Peerie Boat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Peter's Peerie Boat
Fisherman's Hornpipe
Traditional Scottish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Fisherman's Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Fisherman's Hornpipe
Composer
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
Niel Gow
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
The Flowers of Edinburg Reel
Traditional Scottish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Flowers of Edinburg Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Flowers of Edinburg Reel
Composer
Alexander's Hornpipe
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Alexander's Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Alexander's Hornpipe
Composer
The Hills of Lorne
Charlie Hunter
The Hills of Lorne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmn.jpglink
The Hills of Lorne
The Sword Dance
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Sword Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Sword Dance
Composer
The Tuttle's Reel
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Tuttle's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Tuttle's Reel
Composer
A Toye (Manchester Gamba Book)
Anonymous, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
A Toye (Manchester Gamba Book)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
A Toye (Manchester Gamba Book)
Composer
The Cup of Tea
Trad.
The Cup of Tea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Cup of Tea
The Pigges of Rumsey (Manchester Gamba Book)
Anonymous, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Pigges of Rumsey (Manchester Gamba Book)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Pigges of Rumsey (Manchester Gamba Book)
Composer
Kate of Bardie (Manchester Gamba Book)
Anonymous, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Kate of Bardie (Manchester Gamba Book)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Kate of Bardie (Manchester Gamba Book)
Composer
The Lancashire Pipes (Manchester Gamba Book)
Anonymous, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
The Lancashire Pipes (Manchester Gamba Book)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Lancashire Pipes (Manchester Gamba Book)
Composer
Caledonia's Wail for Niel Gow
Captain Simon Fraser, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Caledonia's Wail for Niel Gow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Caledonia's Wail for Niel Gow
Composer
Scotch Mary
Trad.
Scotch Mary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Scotch Mary
Archibald MacDonald of Keppoch; The Musical Priest
Trad.
Archibald MacDonald of Keppoch; The Musical Priest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Archibald MacDonald of Keppoch; The Musical Priest
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston Jig
Nathaniel Gow
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston Jig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston Jig
Last played on
Peter's Peerie Jig
Tom Anderson, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Frank McGuire
Peter's Peerie Jig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Peter's Peerie Jig
Composer
Last played on
Mrs. Scott Skinner
James Scott Skinner
Mrs. Scott Skinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Mrs. Scott Skinner
Last played on
The Gold Ring
Jordi Savall
The Gold Ring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Gold Ring
Composer
Last played on
The Gold Ring Jig
Traditional Irish, Jordi Savall, Andrew Lawrence-King & Frank McGuire
The Gold Ring Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gold Ring Jig
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Frank McGuire
Back to artist