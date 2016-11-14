Tha AlkaholiksFormed 1992. Disbanded 2002
Tha Alkaholiks
1992
Tha Alkaholiks Biography (Wikipedia)
Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, is an American hip hop trio from Los Angeles, California. Since the early 1990s they have produced party music with a hardcore hip hop edge, powered by the beats of DJ and producer E-Swift (born Eric Brooks in Columbus, Georgia, raised in Toledo, Ohio) and the rhymes of J-Ro (born James Robinson in Los Angeles) and Tash (born Rico Smith in Cincinnati). Though commercial crossover success largely eluded the group, they maintained a dedicated following on their native West Coast, throughout the United States and worldwide.
Tha Alkaholiks Tracks
Best U Can
Make Room
Damn
