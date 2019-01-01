Robert OwensBorn 17 August 1961
Robert Owens
1961-08-17
Robert Owens Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Owens (born August 16, 1961) is an American songwriter, record producer, DJ and singer, best known for his work with the Chicago house group Fingers Inc. in the mid-1980s. As a solo artist, he has placed several songs on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, two of which hit number-one: "I'll Be Your Friend" (1992), and "Mine to Give" (2000, a collaboration with Photek).
Tears (feat. Satoshi Tomiie & Robert Owens)
Frankie Knuckles
Tears (feat. Satoshi Tomiie & Robert Owens)
Tears (feat. Satoshi Tomiie & Robert Owens)
I'll Be Your Friend (Glamourous Mix)
Robert Owens
I'll Be Your Friend (Glamourous Mix)
I'll Be Your Friend (Glamourous Mix)
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
Frankie Knuckles
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
24-7 (Ted Jasper Remix) (feat. Robert Owens & K. ZIA)
Daniel Haaksman
24-7 (Ted Jasper Remix) (feat. Robert Owens & K. ZIA)
24-7 (Ted Jasper Remix) (feat. Robert Owens & K. ZIA)
Featured Artist
I'll Be Your Friend
Robert Owens
I'll Be Your Friend
I'll Be Your Friend
Bring Down The Walls
Robert Owens
Bring Down The Walls
Bring Down The Walls
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
Frankie Knuckles presents Satoshi Tomiie
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
Performer
Fine Feeling
Catz ’n Dogz
Fine Feeling
Fine Feeling
Misty (Rocco Rodamaal Deep Remix)
Robert Owens
Misty (Rocco Rodamaal Deep Remix)
Misty (Rocco Rodamaal Deep Remix)
Remix Artist
Everything
Nahn Solo & Robert Owens
Everything
Everything
Performer
Luv Unltd (feat. Robert Owens)
Doc Daneeka
Luv Unltd (feat. Robert Owens)
Luv Unltd (feat. Robert Owens)
Luv Unltd (Robert Owens Unprotected Mix)
Doc Daneeka
Luv Unltd (Robert Owens Unprotected Mix)
Luv Unltd (Robert Owens Unprotected Mix)
Luv Unltd (Unprotected Sax Mix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Doc Daneeka
Luv Unltd (Unprotected Sax Mix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Luv Unltd (Unprotected Sax Mix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Another Time PT. 2 (feat. Robert Owens)
Doc Daneeka
Another Time PT. 2 (feat. Robert Owens)
Another Time PT. 2 (feat. Robert Owens)
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Coldcut
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
I'll Be Your Friend (Jamie Jones Burning Boat Remix)
Robert Owens
I'll Be Your Friend (Jamie Jones Burning Boat Remix)
I'll Be Your Friend (Jamie Jones Burning Boat Remix)
Back (Kolsch Remix) (feat. Kölsch)
Harry “Choo Choo” Romero
Back (Kolsch Remix) (feat. Kölsch)
Back (Kolsch Remix) (feat. Kölsch)
Bring Down The Walls
Robert Owens
Bring Down The Walls
Bring Down The Walls
Fixation (Dark Mix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Leftwing & Kody
Fixation (Dark Mix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Fixation (Dark Mix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Back (Kolsch Remix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Harry “Choo Choo” Romero
Back (Kolsch Remix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Back (Kolsch Remix) (feat. Robert Owens)
Bricks Down (Doc Daneeka Springs VIP)
Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez
Bricks Down (Doc Daneeka Springs VIP)
Bricks Down (Doc Daneeka Springs VIP)
Remix Artist
Bricks Down (Masters At Work Remix)
Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez
Bricks Down (Masters At Work Remix)
Bricks Down (Masters At Work Remix)
Back 2 Me (2015 remix)
Robert Owens
Back 2 Me (2015 remix)
Back 2 Me (2015 remix)
Performer
