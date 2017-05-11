Brimstone HowlFormed 2002
Brimstone Howl
2002
Brimstone Howl Biography
Brimstone Howl is a punk blues band based in Omaha, Nebraska. They are often called "garage rock", although the band members themselves reject the term.[citation needed] Brimstone Howl has had numerous lineup changes since its inception.
Brimstone Howl Tracks
They Call Me Hopeless Destroyer
