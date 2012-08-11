Tomás Ó CanainnBorn 1930. Died 15 September 2013
Tomás Ó Canainn
1930
Tomás Ó Canainn Biography
Tomás Ó Canainn (1930 – 15 September 2013) was an Irish Uilleann piper, accordion player, singer, composer, researcher, writer and lecturer in both electrical engineering (principally control engineering) and music. He was a founder of the group Na Fili with fiddler Matt Cranitch and whistle player Tom Barry in the late 1960s and 1970s. They gained considerable popularity and recorded several albums.
