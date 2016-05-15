WitheredFormed 2003
Withered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/069732c8-1de4-4194-b240-8eeffabe8519
Withered Biography (Wikipedia)
Withered is an American extreme metal band from Atlanta, Georgia, founded by Mike Thompson and Chris Freeman. Both members also participate in a crust punk/grindcore band Social Infestation, which also features Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Withered Tracks
Sort by
Downward
Withered
Downward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Downward
Last played on
Withered Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist