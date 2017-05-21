Soul BasementBorn 13 January 1974
Soul Basement Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabio Puglisi (born January 13, 1974), known by his professional name Soul Basement, is an Italian jazz musician, producer and songwriter.
Soul Basement Tracks
The Joy Inside
Soul Basement
The Joy Inside
The Joy Inside
Love Will Find You
Soul Basement
Love Will Find You
Love Will Find You
