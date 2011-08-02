Sam RileyBorn 8 January 1980
Sam Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Peter W. Riley (born 8 January 1980) is an English actor and singer. He is best known for his performance in the 2007 biographical film Control about the life of Ian Curtis, as protagonist Sal Paradise in the 2012 adaptation of the Jack Kerouac novel On the Road, and as Diaval in the 2014 film Maleficent.
Transmission (Control version)
