The Heavytrackerz are a group of record producers, song writers and instrumentalists from Walthamstow, East London. The group currently consists of Lord Teedot, G.Tank and RasEye. HeavyTrackerz are often are recognized as producers for Grime artists and UK Rappers' singles. Their songs are recognizable by a voice stating "trackerz" in time with the instrumental introduction. An example is clearly heard in the 2015 Dizzee Rascal single "Nutcrackerz"