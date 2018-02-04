Chris HillmanBorn 4 December 1944
Chris Hillman
1944-12-04
Chris Hillman Biography
Christopher "Chris" Hillman (born December 4, 1944) is an American musician. He was one of the original members of The Byrds, which in 1965 included Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, David Crosby and Michael Clarke. With frequent collaborator Gram Parsons, Hillman was a key figure in the development of country rock, defining the genre through his work with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas and the country-rock group Desert Rose Band.
Different Rivers
Chris Hillman
Different Rivers
Different Rivers
Last played on
Such is the World We Live
Chris Hillman
Such is the World We Live
Walk Right Back
Chris Hillman
Walk Right Back
Walk Right Back
Last played on
Here She Comes Again
Chris Hillman
Here She Comes Again
Here She Comes Again
Last played on
Wildflowers
Chris Hillman
Wildflowers
Wildflowers
Last played on
She Don't Care About Time
Chris Hillman
She Don't Care About Time
She Don't Care About Time
Last played on
Little Birdie
Chris Hillman
Little Birdie
Little Birdie
Last played on
Mr. Tambourine Man
Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark & Chris Hillman
Mr. Tambourine Man
Mr. Tambourine Man
Last played on
Love Is The Sweetest Amnesty
Chris Hillman
Love Is The Sweetest Amnesty
Love Is The Sweetest Amnesty
Last played on
Eight Miles High
Chris Hillman
Eight Miles High
Eight Miles High
Last played on
Living On The Edge
Chris Hillman
Living On The Edge
Living On The Edge
Last played on
The River Is Wide
Chris Hillman
The River Is Wide>
The River Is Wide>
Touch Me
Chris Hillman
Touch Me>
Touch Me>
8 Miles High
Chris Hillman
8 Miles High>
8 Miles High>
When You Walk in the Room
Chris Hillman
When You Walk in the Room
When You Walk in the Room
Last played on
High Fashion Queens
Chris Hillman
High Fashion Queens
High Fashion Queens
Performer
Last played on
Handyman Blues
Billy Bragg
Handyman Blues
Handyman Blues
Last played on
Like a Hurricane
Chris Hillman
Like a Hurricane
Like a Hurricane
Last played on
Sooner or Later
Chris Hillman
Sooner or Later
Sooner or Later
Last played on
Quits
Chris Hillman
Quits
Quits
Last played on
You Ain't Going Nowhere
Chris Hillman
You Ain't Going Nowhere
You Ain't Going Nowhere
Last played on
Sin City
Chris Hillman
Sin City
Sin City
Last played on
Desert Rose
Chris Hillman
Desert Rose
Desert Rose
Last played on
The Water Is Wide [with Jennifer Warnes]
Chris Hillman
The Water Is Wide [with Jennifer Warnes]
The Water Is Wide [with Jennifer Warnes]
Last played on
Why You Been So Long
Chris Hillman
Why You Been So Long
Why You Been So Long
Last played on
Why You've Been Gone So Long
Chris Hillman
Why You've Been Gone So Long
Why You've Been Gone So Long
Last played on
What Does She See
Chris Hillman
What Does She See
What Does She See
Last played on
