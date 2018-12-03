Richard HarwoodBorn 8 July 1979
Richard Harwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0688416e-9e6d-468a-a1d1-917e2288acc2
Richard Harwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Craig Harwood (born 8 August 1979) is a British cellist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Harwood Tracks
Sort by
Suite for cello solo no. 1 (BWV.1007) in G major, Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite for cello solo no. 1 (BWV.1007) in G major, Sarabande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite for cello solo no. 1 (BWV.1007) in G major, Sarabande
Last played on
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (Courante)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (Courante)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (Courante)
Last played on
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
William Walton
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
Last played on
Racing (2nd movement, Cello Concerto)
Christopher Gunning
Racing (2nd movement, Cello Concerto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnlh.jpglink
Racing (2nd movement, Cello Concerto)
Last played on
Back to artist