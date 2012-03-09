The Federation is an American hip hop group from Fairfield, California. The group was formed in 2002, composed by producer Ricardo "Rick Rock" Thomas and consists of three rappers: Anthony "Goldie Gold" Caldwell, Marvin "Doonie Baby/Doon Koon" Selmon and Thomas "Stressmatic" Jackson. The group released their debut studio album in 2004 on Virgin Records and their sophomore album through Reprise Records in 2007, which is, to date, their recent effort.