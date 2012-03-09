The FederationGangsta rap. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2007
The Federation
1998
The Federation Biography (Wikipedia)
The Federation is an American hip hop group from Fairfield, California. The group was formed in 2002, composed by producer Ricardo "Rick Rock" Thomas and consists of three rappers: Anthony "Goldie Gold" Caldwell, Marvin "Doonie Baby/Doon Koon" Selmon and Thomas "Stressmatic" Jackson. The group released their debut studio album in 2004 on Virgin Records and their sophomore album through Reprise Records in 2007, which is, to date, their recent effort.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
