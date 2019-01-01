Energy 52Formed 1991. Disbanded 1993
Energy 52
1991
Energy 52 Biography (Wikipedia)
Energy 52 was a German trance music project comprising Paul Schmitz-Moormann and Harald Blüchel. The 1993 track "Café del Mar" became one of the most heard trance songs in the world; its dozens of remixes have appeared on hundreds of compilation albums. In April 2011, the song was voted number one by BBC Radio 1 listeners in Pete Tong's Top 20 Dance Tracks of the last 20 years.
Energy 52 Tracks
Café Del Mar
Energy 52
Café Del Mar
Café Del Mar
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Renaissance Remix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Renaissance Remix)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Renaissance Remix)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Renaissance Remix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Renaissance Remix)
Cafe Del Mar 98
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar 98
Cafe Del Mar 98
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Remix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Remix)
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Remix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Remix)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Remix)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Three N One Mix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Three N One Mix)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Three N One Mix)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Michael Woods Remix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Michael Woods Remix)
Cafe Del Mar '98 (Original Three 'N One Mix)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar '98 (Original Three 'N One Mix)
Café del Mar (Proms 2015)
Energy 52, Pete Tong, Heritage Orchestra & Jules Buckley
Café del Mar (Proms 2015)
Café del Mar (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Cafe Del Mar (Live From Ibiza Proms 2015)
Energy 52
Cafe Del Mar (Live From Ibiza Proms 2015)
