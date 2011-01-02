SkinnyUK electronica band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2001
1996
Skinny Biography (Wikipedia)
Skinny were an English electronica band which released two albums over a course of four years. Their most successful song, "Failure", was included on both albums.
Sweet Thing
