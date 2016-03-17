KoriassBorn 12 March 1984
Koriass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0678218e-13af-481c-a26a-266e1d8f55d0
Koriass Biography (Wikipedia)
Koriass is the stage name of Emmanuel Dubois (born March 12, 1984), a Canadian rapper from Quebec. He is a two-time winner of the Prix Félix for Best Hip Hop Album, in 2014 for Rue des Saules and in 2016 for Love Suprême, was a shortlisted finalist for the Juno Award for Francophone Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017 for Love Suprême, and won the Echo Songwriting Prize in the French division in 2012 for his song "St-Eustache".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Koriass Tracks
Sort by
Montréal-Nord
Koriass
Montréal-Nord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montréal-Nord
Last played on
Koriass Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist