1843-09-04
Ján Levoslav Bella Biography
Ján Levoslav Bella (German Johann Leopold Bella; 4 September 1843 – 25 May 1936) was a Slovak composer, conductor and music teacher, who wrote in the spirit of the Nationalist Romantic movement of the 19th century.
Ján Levoslav Bella Tracks
Solemn Overture in E flat major
Orchestra
Overture to Hermina im Venusberg (Hermania in Venus' cave) (Operetta of 1886)
Orchestra
Fate and the Ideal (Osud a ideál )- symphonic poem
Orchestra
String Quartet in E minor
