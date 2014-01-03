Chris Shiflett & The Dead PeasantsFormed 2008
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06766f9d-4a2d-45bc-9b63-9bc7be6f2e93
Tracks
Sort by
Good Time Charlie's
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
Good Time Charlie's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Time Charlie's
Last played on
Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?
Last played on
Guitar Pickin' Man
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
Guitar Pickin' Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guitar Pickin' Man
Last played on
Burning Lights
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
Burning Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Lights
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist