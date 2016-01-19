Leonhard LechnerBorn 1553. Died 9 September 1606
1553
Leon(h)ard Lechner (ca. 1553 – 9 September 1606) was a German composer and music editor who worked with Orlando de Lassus.
Deutsche Spruche von Leben und Tod
Deutsche Spruche von Leben und Tod
Deutsche Spruche von Leben und Tod
