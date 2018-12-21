DJ Dee KlineBorn 20 December 1979
DJ Dee Kline
1979-12-20
DJ Dee Kline Biography
Deekline, is a British producer and DJ of dance, breakbeat, breakstep and garage music. He is the innovator of breakstep music which is bass-heavy, breakbeat-infused 2-step, first characterised in his 1999 hit "I Don't Smoke", which reached No. 11 on the UK charts. He is the owner of Rat Records, which has released material of such artists as DJ Fresh, Jack Beats, Stanton Warriors, Wiley, Skinny Man, Rennie Pilgrem, House Breakers and Freq Nasty. Annand has also had notable collaborations with British electronic music producers Ed Solo and Wizard. In 2011, he opened up his online clothing store, Bass Boutique.[citation needed]
DJ Dee Kline Tracks
I Don't Smoke
I Don't Smoke
I Don't Smoke
Bam Bam (Serial Killaz Remix) (feat. Yolanda)
Ed Solo
Bam Bam (Serial Killaz Remix) (feat. Yolanda)
Bam Bam (Serial Killaz Remix) (feat. Yolanda) - Remix Artist
All The Way Up
All The Way Up
Spooks Remix
Spooks Remix
Spooks Remix
Fantasy
Fantasy
Fantasy
I Don't Smoke (Spooky Refix)
I Don't Smoke (Spooky Refix)
I Don't Smoke (Spooky Refix)
The Snowman (UK Garage Remix)
The Snowman (UK Garage Remix)
3 Mins Spookz
3 Mins Spookz
3 Mins Spookz
My Desire (Deekline Remix)
My Desire (Deekline Remix)
My Desire (Deekline Remix)
Sexy Cinderella (feat. MC Hyperactive)
Sexy Cinderella (feat. MC Hyperactive)
Sexy Cinderella (feat. MC Hyperactive)
Taking It Back
Taking It Back
Taking It Back
I Don't Smoke 2014 (feat. Majestic)
I Don't Smoke 2014 (feat. Majestic)
Don't Smoke
Majestic & DJ Dee Kline
Don't Smoke
Don't Smoke
I Don't Smoke (Deekline and Specimen A Remix) (feat. Majestic)
I Don't Smoke (Deekline and Specimen A Remix) (feat. Majestic)
Clap Your Handz (feat. DJ Assault)
Clap Your Handz (feat. DJ Assault)
Clap Your Handz (feat. DJ Assault)
I Don't Smoke
Majestic & DJ Dee Kline
I Don't Smoke
I Don't Smoke
Steam (Rock Out) (feat. Deekline & Wizard)
Steam (Rock Out) (feat. Deekline & Wizard)
Steam (Rock Out) (feat. Deekline & Wizard)
I Don't Smoke 2014
Majestic & DJ Dee Kline
I Don't Smoke 2014
I Don't Smoke 2014
Don't Smoke (Deekline & Specimen A Rework)
Majestic, Deekline & Specimen A & DJ Dee Kline
Don't Smoke (Deekline & Specimen A Rework)
Don't Smoke (Deekline & Specimen A Rework) - Performer
