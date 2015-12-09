Max HeadroomTitular character from "Max Headroom"
Max Headroom
Max Headroom Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Headroom is a fictional artificial intelligence (AI) character, known for his wit and stuttering, distorted, electronically sampled voice. He was introduced in early 1984. The character was created by George Stone, Annabel Jankel, and Rocky Morton. Max was portrayed by Matt Frewer as "The World's first computer-generated TV host", although the computer-generated appearance was achieved with prosthetic make-up and hand-drawn backgrounds. Preparing the look for filming involved a four-and-a-half-hour session in make-up, which Frewer described as "gruelling" and "not fun", likening it to "being on the inside of a giant tennis ball."
Max Headroom Tracks
Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom)
Art of Noise
Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom)
Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom)
Last played on
Let's Do It
FuntCase
Let's Do It
Let's Do It
Last played on
Rubix Funk
Max Headroom
Rubix Funk
Rubix Funk
Last played on
