JoiFemale Soul/Hip-Hop/Funk artist. Born 25 January 1972
Joi
1972-01-25
Joi Biography (Wikipedia)
Joi Elaine Gilliam (born January 25, 1971), better known mononymously as Joi, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer associated with the Dungeon Family collective based in Atlanta, Georgia, and as such often performs with OutKast, Organized Noize, and Goodie Mob (her ex-husband, Big Gipp, is a member of the latter group). Her signature songs include "Sunshine & the Rain", "Lick", and "Freedom".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joi Tracks
Down (feat. Joi)
Run The Jewels
Down (feat. Joi)
Down (feat. Joi)
Techno Gangsters
Joi
Techno Gangsters
Techno Gangsters
Mind Flux
Joi
Mind Flux
Mind Flux
