Chris SmitherBorn 11 November 1944
Chris Smither
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05td6jb.jpg
1944-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0667bf87-1c76-46e7-bb06-9e8bf8fb5ff8
Chris Smither Biography (Wikipedia)
William Christopher Smither (born November 11, 1944) is an American folk/blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter. His music draws deeply from the blues, American folk music, and modern poets and philosophers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Smither Tracks
Sort by
Maybellene
Chris Smither
Maybellene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Maybellene
Last played on
Slow Surprise
Chris Smither
Slow Surprise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Slow Surprise
Last played on
She Said She Said
Chris Smither
She Said She Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
She Said She Said
Last played on
Open Up
Chris Smither
Open Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Open Up
Last played on
Time Stands Still
Chris Smither
Time Stands Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Time Stands Still
Outside In
Chris Smither
Outside In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Outside In
Nobody Home
Chris Smither
Nobody Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Nobody Home
Leave The Light On
Chris Smither
Leave The Light On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Leave The Light On
Last played on
Everything On Top
Chris Smither
Everything On Top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Everything On Top
Last played on
Sittin' On Top Of The World
Chris Smither
Sittin' On Top Of The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Sittin' On Top Of The World
Last played on
Down To The Sound
Chris Smither
Down To The Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Down To The Sound
Last played on
By The Numbers
Chris Smither
By The Numbers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
By The Numbers
Last played on
Blame's On Me
Chris Smither
Blame's On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Blame's On Me
Last played on
Change Your Mind
Chris Smither
Change Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Change Your Mind
Last played on
Desolation Row
Chris Smither
Desolation Row
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Desolation Row
Last played on
Seems So Real
Chris Smither
Seems So Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Seems So Real
Last played on
Visions Of Johanna
Chris Smither
Visions Of Johanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Cold Trail Blues
Chris Smither
Cold Trail Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Cold Trail Blues
Last played on
Origin Of Species
Chris Smither
Origin Of Species
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Origin Of Species
Last played on
KILLING THE BLUES
Chris Smither
KILLING THE BLUES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
KILLING THE BLUES
Last played on
Never Needed It More
Chris Smither
Never Needed It More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
What They Say (feat. Loudon Wainwright III)
Chris Smither
What They Say (feat. Loudon Wainwright III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
What They Say (feat. Loudon Wainwright III)
Last played on
Thanks To You
Chris Smither
Thanks To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Thanks To You
Last played on
Hold On
Chris Smither
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
Small Revelations
Chris Smither
Small Revelations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Small Revelations
Last played on
A Short Song For Susan
Chris Smither
A Short Song For Susan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Don't Make Promises
Chris Smither
Don't Make Promises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Devil Got Your Woman
Chris Smither
Devil Got Your Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td6jb.jpglink
Devil Got Your Woman
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jan
2019
Chris Smither
Kings Place, London, UK
21
Jan
2019
Chris Smither
The Guildhall, Leicester, UK
23
Jan
2019
Chris Smither
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
27
Jan
2019
Chris Smither
Ye Olde Rose & Crown Theatre Pub, London, UK
28
Jan
2019
Chris Smither
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
Chris Smither Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist