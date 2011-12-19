Right Away, Great Captain! is the solo side project of Manchester Orchestra's lead singer, Andy Hull. Debut album The Bitter End was released on January 14, 2007 via Favorite Gentlemen Recordings and is available on the band's MySpace. The follow-up, The Eventually Home, was released on Tuesday November 11, 2008, also on Hull's label Favorite Gentlemen Recordings. On Wednesday, February 10, 2010, he announced the third and final installment of his solo project's trilogy, The Church of the Good Thief, which was released in 2012.

The trilogy chronicles a 17th-century sailor who catches his wife and brother having an affair. He then sets out to sea instead of confronting the two while the anger slowly builds in him. The rest of the trilogy tells the tale of the sailor finding the "Great Captain" who is the namesake of the band, trying to cope with the betrayal, becoming addicted to opiates, and eventually killing his brother in the heat of the moment.

Also, doing a few dates with both supporting his own band Manchester Orchestra and Kevin Devine in 2008 and 2009, Hull did his biggest shows under this project as a support act for his supergroup Bad Books which toured in October 2010, in support of their self-titled debut album. On March 26, 2011, Hull announced via Twitter that the next RAGC record would be entitled "The Church of the Good Thief," and will be a double album. On July 10, 2011, a song from the new album "The Church of the Good Thief," was released on Andy's Tumblr entitled "Blame". On May 8, 2012 the track listing and cover art for "The Church of the Good Thief," was released on PropertyOfZack.com as well as the final version of "Blame".