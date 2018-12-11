State Symphony Orchestra of the Ministry of Culture of the USSRFormed 1957. Disbanded 1991
State Symphony Orchestra of the Ministry of Culture of the USSR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06650d99-c3f3-4e72-82f0-d91063ebde78
Tracks
Sort by
Song of the Forests, Op 81: 1 At the War's End
Dmitri Shostakovich
Song of the Forests, Op 81: 1 At the War's End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Song of the Forests, Op 81: 1 At the War's End
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
Viola Concerto
Alfred Schnittke
Viola Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Viola Concerto
Last played on
IV. The Cloak (Gogol Suite)
Alfred Schnittke
IV. The Cloak (Gogol Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
IV. The Cloak (Gogol Suite)
Last played on
Symphony no 11 in G minor Op103
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no 11 in G minor Op103
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony no 11 in G minor Op103
Last played on
Chout (excerpt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Chout (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Chout (excerpt)
Last played on
Symphony No.5 in B flat major Op.55 'The Heroic'
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No.5 in B flat major Op.55 'The Heroic'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Symphony No.5 in B flat major Op.55 'The Heroic'
Last played on
The Great Lightning (Yankee)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Great Lightning (Yankee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Great Lightning (Yankee)
Last played on
Scherzo for orchestra, Op. 1
State Symphony Orchestra of the Ministry of Culture of the USSR
Scherzo for orchestra, Op. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dy62.jpglink
Scherzo for orchestra, Op. 1
Last played on
The Kreutzer Sonata (Five Satires Op. 109)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Kreutzer Sonata (Five Satires Op. 109)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Kreutzer Sonata (Five Satires Op. 109)
Singer
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 in D minor: 2nd mvt; Scherzo alla marcia [for wind instruments]
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony no. 8 in D minor: 2nd mvt; Scherzo alla marcia [for wind instruments]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Symphony no. 8 in D minor: 2nd mvt; Scherzo alla marcia [for wind instruments]
Last played on
Back to artist