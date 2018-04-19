ΨαραντώνηςBorn 6 September 1943
Ψαραντώνης
1943-09-06
Ψαραντώνης Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonis Xylouris (Greek: Αντώνης Ξυλούρης; born September 6, 1942), nicknamed Psarantonis (Greek: Ψαραντώνης), is a Greek composer, singer and performer of lyra, the bowed string instrument of Crete and most popular surviving form of the medieval Byzantine lyra.
Rethymniotika Syrta
Rethymniotika Syrta
Rethymniotika Syrta
