Larry FullerJazz pianist, composer. Born 14 July 1965
Larry Fuller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0659da7c-6336-4a4b-9f5c-3e7012b6b9d6
Larry Fuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Fuller (born July 14, 1965) is a jazz pianist based in New York City, performing in the style of mainstream jazz. Fuller was the last pianist with legendary bassist Ray Brown's Trio, a member of the Jeff Hamilton Trio, and most recently a member of the John Pizzarelli Quartet. He has also performed with artists including Stanley Turrentine, Phil Woods, Clark Terry, Herb Ellis, Ernestine Anderson, John Legend, and Nicholas Payton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Fuller Tracks
Sort by
Deleted Record
None
Deleted Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmyrx.jpglink
Deleted Record
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist