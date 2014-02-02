Larry Fuller (born July 14, 1965) is a jazz pianist based in New York City, performing in the style of mainstream jazz. Fuller was the last pianist with legendary bassist Ray Brown's Trio, a member of the Jeff Hamilton Trio, and most recently a member of the John Pizzarelli Quartet. He has also performed with artists including Stanley Turrentine, Phil Woods, Clark Terry, Herb Ellis, Ernestine Anderson, John Legend, and Nicholas Payton.