Leroy Vinnegar (July 13, 1928 – August 3, 1999) was an American jazz bassist. Born in Indianapolis, the self-taught Vinnegar established his reputation in Los Angeles during the 1950s and 1960s. His trademark was the rhythmic "walking" bass line, a steady series of ascending or descending notes, and it brought him the nickname "The Walker". Besides his jazz work, he also appeared on a number of soundtracks and pop albums, notably Van Morrison's 1972 album, Saint Dominic's Preview.
Walk On
Leroy Vinnegar
Walk On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On
Last played on
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Alan Jay Lerner
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Last played on
Love Nest
Russ Freeman & Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Chet Baker, Shelly Manne & Leroy Vinnegar
Love Nest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf28.jpglink
Love Nest
Last played on
I've Told Every Little Star
Sonny Rollins
I've Told Every Little Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxs.jpglink
I've Told Every Little Star
Last played on
Time's Gettin' Tougher Than Tough
Jimmy Witherspoon
Time's Gettin' Tougher Than Tough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl024.jpglink
Time's Gettin' Tougher Than Tough
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Serge Chaloff
All The Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
Love For Sale
Red Garland, Leroy Vinnegar & Philly Joe Jones
Love For Sale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love For Sale
Composer
Last played on
Namely You
Leroy Vinnegar
Namely You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Namely You
Last played on
The Cat Walk
Gerry Mulligan
The Cat Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh01.jpglink
The Cat Walk
Last played on
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Leroy Vinnegar
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Leroy Vinnegar
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Get Me To The Church On Time
Last played on
Ain't Nobody's Business
Jimmy Witherspoon
Ain't Nobody's Business
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl024.jpglink
Ain't Nobody's Business
Last played on
My fair lady - musical/film [1956]
Leroy Vinnegar
My fair lady - musical/film [1956]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br497.jpglink
My fair lady - musical/film [1956]
Last played on
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Dave Wells, Jack Marshall, Marion Montgomery, Manny Klein, Lew McCreary, Plas Johnson, Mike Melvoin, Ray Johnson, Bob Bain, Leroy Vinnegar & Earl Palmer
There'll Be Some Changes Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Performer
Last played on
Patricia
Russ Freeman, Art Pepper, Art Pepper, Leroy Vinnegar & Shelly Manne
Patricia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patricia
Performer
Last played on
How Long
Ben Webster, Jimmy Witherspoon, Gerry Mulligan, Jimmy Rowles, Leroy Vinnegar & Mel Lewis
How Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Long
Performer
Last played on
Shine
Stan Getz
Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
Shine
Last played on
