The Overtones are a UK based vocal harmony group. They were discovered by a Warner Bros. Records' talent scout while working as decorators in a shop near Oxford Street, singing during their tea break. Their debut album Good Ol' Fashioned Love entered the UK Albums Chart at #16 in November 2010. However, after the re-release of the album in March 2011, it propelled to #4. They have sold in excess of 500,000 copies of their first album.