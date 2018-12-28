The OvertonesUK founded (from X Factor) vocal harmony group. Formed 2010
The Overtones
2010
The Overtones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Overtones are a UK based vocal harmony group. They were discovered by a Warner Bros. Records' talent scout while working as decorators in a shop near Oxford Street, singing during their tea break. Their debut album Good Ol' Fashioned Love entered the UK Albums Chart at #16 in November 2010. However, after the re-release of the album in March 2011, it propelled to #4. They have sold in excess of 500,000 copies of their first album.
The Overtones Performances & Interviews
This week The Overtones popped into The Musicians Circle to perform two live songs.
The Overtones Live Session
Timmy Matley from 5-piece harmony group the Overtones dishes the dirt on his band mates
Who’s the fussiest Overtone?
The boys sing a medley of Christmas songs to make us feel all festive!
The Overtones Live in Session
The group chat about their new album, Sweet Soul Music.
The Overtones chat to Jonathan Ross
The Overtones perform two songs from their new album Sweet Soul Music
The Overtones Live in Session
The Overtones performed a very special live medley!
The Overtones Live in Session
The Overtones Tracks
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (The Kent Sessions Cover - 20/12/18)
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
This Christmas
This Christmas
Good Ol' Fashioned Christmas
Good Ol' Fashioned Christmas
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
White Christmas
White Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Something Good
Something Good
Love Song
Love Song
The Glory Of Love
The Glory Of Love
Gambling Man
Gambling Man
Let It Be Me
Let It Be Me
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
