André Previn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01zk8nf.jpg
1929-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06538137-47eb-4dd6-bb78-5c8afa1a1885
André Previn Biography (Wikipedia)
André George Previn, KBE (born Andreas Ludwig Priwin; April 6, 1929) is a German-American pianist, conductor, and composer. Previn is the winner of four Academy Awards for his film work and ten Grammy Awards for his recordings (and one more for his Lifetime Achievement).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
André Previn Performances & Interviews
André Previn Tracks
Piano Concerto in F major
George Gershwin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
The Bells Of Christmas
Julie Andrews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045342t.jpglink
Piano Trio No 1 in B major, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Barcarolle, Op 5 No 1
Sergei Rachmaninov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Concerto for cello and orchestra no.2 (Op.104) in B minor
Antonín Dvořák
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rose Adagio (The Sleeping Beauty)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Lieutenant Kije - suite for orchestra, with baritone ad lib. (Op.60), Troika
Sergei Prokofiev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Entertainer
Scott Joplin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Cockaigne (In London town) - overture Op.40
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Swinging On A Star
André Previn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Bethena (A Concert Waltz)
Scott Joplin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
My Melancholy Baby
Dinah Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bk6qw.jpglink
Remind Me
Doris Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
Tchaikovsky Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy
André Previn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Amoroso (Cinderella)
Sergei Prokofiev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Sea Hawk: Freedom
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Holst: Mars (The Planet)
London Symphony Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Symphonic Dances iii. Lento assai - Allegro vivace
Sergei Rachmaninov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy
London Symphony Orchestra & Andre Previn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Symphony No 1 in B flat minor
William Walton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Variations on an original theme 'Enigma' for orchestra (Op.36)
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.3 in C Op.26 - theme and variations
Sergei Prokofiev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Lieutenant Kije Suite
Sergei Prokofiev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Fools Rush In
Doris Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
The Sleeping Beauty (Panorama)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
No Moon At All
André Previn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 (Op.63) in E flat major
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
Samuel Barber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Waltz (Swan Lake)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Perfect fool (Dance of the Spirits of Earth)
Gustav Holst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Captain Blood: Main Title
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
A Pastoral Symphony - Symphony No 3
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, Op.33a: I. Dawn
Benjamin Britten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Much Ado about Nothing Suite, Op 11 (Hornpipe)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
A Sleepin' Bee
Harold Arlen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Portsmouth Point
William Walton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Crabapple and Sloewine (Much Ado about Nothing Suite)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
I remember it well (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Orchestra
Piano Trio No 1 in B major, Op 8 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
West Side Story: Maria
Leonard Bernstein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Playlists featuring André Previn
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-30T03:52:38
30
Aug
2004
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epwzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-08T03:52:38
8
Sep
1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-09T03:52:38
9
Aug
1974
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6zc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-07T03:52:38
7
Aug
1974
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 07 - Rachmaninov Centenary Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6fxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1973-07-26T03:52:38
26
Jul
1973
Royal Albert Hall
André Previn Links
