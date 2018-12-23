Junior ReidBorn 6 June 1963
Junior Reid
1963-06-06
Delroy "Junior" Reid (born 6 June 1963) is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall musician, best known for his featuring on the songs "It's Okay (One Blood)" and "This Is Why I'm Hot", as well as being the lead vocalist for Black Uhuru on three albums: Brutal, Positive and Black Uhuru Live in New York.
This Is Why I'm Hot (Remix) (feat. Junior Reid & Cham)
Mims
This Is Why I'm Hot (Remix) (feat. Junior Reid & Cham)
This Is Why I'm Hot (Remix) (feat. Junior Reid & Cham)
One Blood
Junior Reid
One Blood
One Blood
I'm Free
The Soup Dragons
I'm Free
I'm Free
Breadman (feat. Junior Reid)
Stylo G
Breadman (feat. Junior Reid)
Breadman (feat. Junior Reid)
Divide and Rule (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Junior Reid & Elan)
Coldcut x On U Sound
Divide and Rule (feat. Lee "Scratch" Perry, Junior Reid & Elan)
Divide and Rule (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Junior Reid & Elan)
Performer
Divide and Rule
Coldcut
Divide and Rule
Divide and Rule
