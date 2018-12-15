Ashley Wass
1977-03-26
Ashley Wass is a British classical pianist.
Winter Legends (3rd & 4th mvts)
Arnold Bax
Sonata For Piano
Frank Bridge
The Sanguine Fan - Ballet Op.81
Edward Elgar
Dream In Exile For Piano [1916]
Arnold Bax
Miniature Pastorals - Set 3 For Piano
Frank Bridge
Scherzettino
Frank Bridge
20 Mazurkas for piano, Op 50 No 1 in E major; No 2; No 13
Karol Szymanowski
Le Cimetière Marin for piano
Gordon Dyson & Ashley Wass
Piano Quintet in D minor (3rd mvt)
Frank Bridge
Four Mazurkas
Frédéric Chopin
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 92 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Poudre d'or, waltz for piano
Erik Satie
Scherzettino
Frank Bridge
Carissima
Edward Elgar
Une Idylle Op.4`1 (for E.E. Inverness)
Edward Elgar
Nocturne in C sharp minor, op. posth.
Frédéric Chopin
Romeo and Juliet - 10 pieces for piano, Op 75 (extracts)
Sergei Prokofiev
Macbeth and the Witches
Bedrich Smetana
Kinderszenen, Op 15
Robert Schumann
Idylle, Op 4 No 1
Edward Elgar
Miniature for Piano Trio No. 2
Frank Bridge
Miniature for Piano Trio No. 1
Frank Bridge
Fantasy on a waltz by Schubert
Franz Liszt
Piano Concerto in C
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Douce pensée 'Rosemary'; The Sanguine Fan
Edward Elgar
Vocalise Op 34 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Quintet in G minor: III. Tempo moderato
Arnold Bax, Ashley Wass & Tippett Quartet
A Hill Tune
Arnold Bax
4 Pieces from "Romeo and Juliet"
Sergei Prokofiev
The Planets
Gustav Holst
An American in Paris
George Gershwin
