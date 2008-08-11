Don HelmsBorn 28 February 1927. Died 11 August 2008
Don Helms
Donald "Don" Hugh Helms (February 28, 1927 – August 11, 2008) was a steel guitarist best known as the steel guitar player of Hank Williams' Drifting Cowboys group.
