Pete EscovedoBorn 13 July 1935
Peter Michael Escovedo (born 13 July 1935 in Pittsburg, California) is a Mexican-American percussionist.
Flying South
Ah Bailar Cha Cha Cha
Suenos De Los Torreros
Having A Good Time
