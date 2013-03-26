AdeptSwedish metalcore. Formed 2004
Adept
2004
Adept Biography (Wikipedia)
Adept is a Swedish metalcore band from Trosa. Formed in 2004, the band consists of vocalist Robert Ljung, guitarist Gustav Lithammer and bassist Filip Brandelius. They have released three EPs and four studio albums to date, including Another Year of Disaster in 2009, Death Dealers (which saw a shift in sound from their original post-hardcore influences) in 2011, Silence the World in 2013, and their latest release Sleepless in 2016. They are currently signed to Napalm Records.[citation needed]
