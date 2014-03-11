Irv GottiBorn 26 June 1970
Irv Gotti
1970-06-26
Irv Gotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Domingo Lorenzo, Jr. (born June 26, 1970), better known by his stage name Irv Gotti, is an American record executive, television producer, Hip Hop and R&B record producer and is the founder of Murder Inc. Records. He is the creator of BET series Tales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Irv Gotti Tracks
Down 4 U (feat. DnD)
Irv Gotti
Down 4 U (feat. DnD)
Down 4 U (feat. DnD)
Last played on
Down 4 U (D'n'D Conemelt Mix)
Irv Gotti
Down 4 U (D'n'D Conemelt Mix)
Down 4 U (D'n'D Conemelt Mix)
Last played on
