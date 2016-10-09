Pery RibeiroBorn 27 October 1937. Died 24 February 2012
Pery Ribeiro
1937-10-27
Pery Ribeiro (27 October 1937 – 24 February 2012) was a Brazilian singer of bossa nova, MPB and jazz, active as a singer from 1959 until shortly before his death.
The Girl From Ipanema
Garota de Ipanema
Samba De Avaiao
