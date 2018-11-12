LunachicksFormed 1987. Disbanded 2000
Lunachicks
1987
Lunachicks Biography (Wikipedia)
Lunachicks were a punk rock band from New York City. The band formed in 1987 and has been on hiatus since 2000. The band cited influences including The Ramones, Kiss, and the MC5.
Lunachicks Tracks
Rip Her To Shreds (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
Rip Her To Shreds (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
BInge And Purge (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
BInge And Purge (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
Less Teeth, More T*ts
Less Teeth, More T*ts
Less Teeth, More T*ts
Pubblic School Hell (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
Pubblic School Hell (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
Mabel Rock (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
Mabel Rock (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1989)
